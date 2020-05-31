Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,108,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 105,307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.