McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,707,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $5,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after acquiring an additional 90,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $55.76 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

