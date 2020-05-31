Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

