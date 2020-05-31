Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $57,801,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,293.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OneMain by 383.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 169,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 151,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,121. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $23.33 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

