Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.44 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

