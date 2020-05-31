Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.36 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 842,556 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 152,986 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TWST stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.26. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,480,742.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $413,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,269,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,315. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

