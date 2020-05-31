Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 500 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

