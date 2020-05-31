Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,939 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 63,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 535,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $491,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

