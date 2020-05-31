Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 35,316 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

