Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 305 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.53.

NYSE:CB opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.66. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.