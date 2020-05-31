Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 28,500 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after buying an additional 75,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PFS opened at $13.03 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

