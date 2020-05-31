Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

