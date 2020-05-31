Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.37% of IES worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IESC. BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $23.40 on Friday. IES Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.11%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

