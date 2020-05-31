Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 136.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

