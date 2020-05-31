Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,813 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

