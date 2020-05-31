Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.62% of Alico worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alico by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alico by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alico by 35.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ALCO opened at $32.09 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $240.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

