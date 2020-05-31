Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.47.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,157 shares of company stock worth $17,370,378 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,003.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,087.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $896.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.