Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,294 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.35% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 133,809 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 33,550 shares of company stock worth $198,516 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $607.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.