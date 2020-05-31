Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.42 Million in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 89.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $104.20 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at $25,805,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $1,328,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,897.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,108 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.