Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.26 Million in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,225,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $21,290,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,359,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,827,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.