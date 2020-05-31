Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.80% of BRT Apartments worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRT. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE BRT opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

