Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

