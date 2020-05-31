Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.46 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of AZPN opened at $105.64 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.