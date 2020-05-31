Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.79, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,754 shares of company stock worth $64,065,161. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

