Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.31 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of SLGN opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

