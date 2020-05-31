Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.27 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OFG opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,106 shares of company stock worth $302,280. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

