Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 95.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 99.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

SEB opened at $2,940.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($88.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.