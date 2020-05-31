Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.19 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of AZZ worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 272.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AZZ by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AZZ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $828.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

