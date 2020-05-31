Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.16 Million Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 202.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $295,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $34,380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of QLYS opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $1,461,572.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,772 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.