Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.12 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Greif worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 50.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Greif by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Greif by 32.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

