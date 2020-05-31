Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.