Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.08 Million Position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.60% of Capstar Financial worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

