Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.32 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

