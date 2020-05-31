Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 315.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

