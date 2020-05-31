Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,637 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

VGR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

