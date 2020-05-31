Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Rexnord worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

