Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $971.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.