Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,890 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.