Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.31% of Par Pacific worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.