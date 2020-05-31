Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chase were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chase by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chase by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $36,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $395,706.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

