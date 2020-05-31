Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

