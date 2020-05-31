Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 170,911 Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

