Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 123,155 Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.97 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

