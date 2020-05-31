Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,563 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of GMS worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GMS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $867.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GMS Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.