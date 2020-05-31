Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 128,171 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,171 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $8.07 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,447 shares of company stock valued at $907,551. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.