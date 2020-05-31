Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.28% of Enova International worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enova International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.05. Enova International Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.