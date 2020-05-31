Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

