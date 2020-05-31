Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.32% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

In other news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $21.37 on Friday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $378.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCBC. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.