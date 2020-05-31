Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYTM. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,638. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

