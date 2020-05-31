Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 5,200 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.42% of Investors Title worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 22.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $126.10 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

ITIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

